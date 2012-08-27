Ericsson to unveil HEVC/H.265 encoder for the delivery of live and linear video to mobile devices

At the upcoming IBC show in Amsterdam, Ericsson will launch of the world’s first HEVC/H.265 encoder for the delivery of live and linear video over mobile networks to mobile devices.

Capable of real-time encoding at resolutions up to high-definition, the new Ericsson SVP 5500 HEVC encoder greatly reduces bandwidth requirements for current and future services. It enables operators to deliver consistent, high quality TV experiences on mobile devices.

HEVC/H.265 is the latest video coding standard developed by the Joint Collaborative Team-Video Coding (JCT-VC), a collaborative project between the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group (VCEG) and the ISO/IECE Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG). It was issued as a Draft International Standard last month. The Final Draft International Standard (FDIS) is due in January 2013, which is the start of formal ratification.

H.265 promises to reduce the bandwidth requirements for video delivery by over 50 per cent compared to leading H.264/MPEG-4 AVC implementations and to revolutionize delivery of TV services to all devices.

Ericsson said the first applications for this next-generation compression standard are for TV service delivery over mobile networks to mobile devices.

“As operators strive to keep pace with the multi-screen consumer demand, they are facing increased strain on their networks. There is an immediate need for new video compression solutions that enable high quality pictures over mobile networks, while keeping bandwidth and storage costs as low as possible,” said Dr. Giles Wilson, head of TV compression at Ericsson. “We understand the dynamics of consumer and operator needs, and the launch of the Ericsson SVP 5500 encoder demonstrates our ability to make first to market moves that allow next-generation TV experiences to become mass market reality.”

Research at Ericsson shows that as much as 50 per cent of the TV/video consumption on smartphones is today done out of the home, which is up five per cent since 2011. A July, 2012 report from Juniper Research suggests that the number of streamed mobile TV users on smartphones will increase to 240 million by 2014. A driver for this growth is the strong desire by consumers to access time-critical content such as live sports and news as they occur, and interact with the content socially.