Digital Rapids to introduce StreamZ Live Broadcast encoder at IBC 2012

Digital Rapids will unveil its new StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated multiscreen and broadcast live encoder at IBC 2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.

Addressing the technical and business convergence of broadcast and multiplatform streaming operations occurring within media organizations, StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast applications and multiformat encoding.

The new encoder supports adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming for multiscreen streaming on a wide variety of platforms, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and OTT services.

See Digital Rapids at IBC 2012 Stands 7.F33 and 14.351.