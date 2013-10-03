Dateline
2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
Dates: Oct. 9-11
Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego
For more information visit http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11
Location: Madison, WI
For more information visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.
FCC Technology Transitions Policy Task Force workshop
Date: Oct. 15
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
H Block spectrum auction
Date: Jan. 14, 2014
For more information visit www.fcc.gov.
