Dateline
FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Comments
Deadline: June 21, 2013
The Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comments on a Technical Advisory Council white paper laying out the case for employing an Interference Limits Policy to improve receiver performance.
For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/bureaus/oet/tac/tacdocs/WhitePaperTACInterferenceLimitsv1.0.pdf.
FCC Open Meeting
Date: June 27,2013
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Reply Comments
Deadline: July 8, 2013
Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show
Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel
For more information visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.
FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure
Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013
Reply comment deadline: Nov. 1, 2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
IBC 2013
Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept. 25, 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
