FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Comments
Deadline: June 21, 2013
The Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comments on a Technical Advisory Council white paper laying out the case for employing an Interference Limits Policy to improve receiver performance.
For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/bureaus/oet/tac/tacdocs/WhitePaperTACInterferenceLimitsv1.0.pdf.
FCC Open Meeting
Date: June 27, 2013
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Reply Comments
Deadline: July 8, 2013
Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show
Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2103
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel
For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.
IBC 2013
Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept. 25, 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events.
