FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Reply Comments

Deadline: July 8

The Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comments on a Technical Advisory Council white paper laying out the case for employing an Interference Limits Policy to improve receiver performance.

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/bureaus/oet/tac/tacdocs/WhitePaperTACInterferenceLimitsv1.0.pdf.

FCC Open Meeting

Date: July 19, 2013

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The commission will consider a report on the status of competition in the market for the delivery of video programming.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel

For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.

FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure

Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013

Reply comment deadline Nov. 1, 2013

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

IBC 2013

Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.



SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: Sept. 25, 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11

Location: Madison, WI

For more information visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.

Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show

Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013

Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org

The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.