Conference to examine broadband adoption
The FCC announced Dec. 11 that the Federal-State Joint Conference on Advanced Services will conduct a summit in February 2013 to discuss best practices identified from broadband adoption programs and academic studies.
The summit, to be held Feb. 7 from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the FCC commission room in Washington, D.C., will examine how adopting the best practices can close the broadband adoption gap in the country most evident in low-income households, among racial and ethnic minorities, seniors, those living in rural areas, residents of tribal lands, and people with disabilities.
