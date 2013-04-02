COMARK to feature new MPTV-8000 DTV transmitter at NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, COMARK will showcase the MPTV-8000 medium-power solid-state DTV transmitter, featuring air- or liquid-cooled Doherty amplifiers.

Doherty amplifier technology provides improved linearity as well as higher efficiency.

The MPTV-8000 includes COMARK’s ATSC-8000, a flexible, powerful DTV exciter. The ATSC-8000 features leading RF correction capabilities without the need for an external PC. The exciter is now available with optional local/remote RF performance metrics that include amplitude and group delay as well as SNR and IMD vs. time.

For the LPTV market, COMARK will introduce the VLP-5000 series of transmitters and translators. This series has been developed from the ground up specifically for LPTV operators needing to upgrade, replace or build VHF or UHF stations.

See COMARK at 2013 NAB Show booth SU2321.