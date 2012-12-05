Caribbean cable provider launches premium Internet TV service

Entone, a provider of hybrid TV and connected home systems based in Cupertino, CA., said its FusionTV systems are enabling content providers like PC Telcom Group (based in Park Hills, KY) to offer an enhanced pay TV service that combines live HDTV and cloud services to their broadband subscribers without the costs and hassles associated with content acquisition.

The company also announced that Cable & Wireless Communication's (CWC) Caribbean division, LIME, has selected its FusionTV system to power the a premium pay TV service delivered over the Internet.

With integrated adaptive bit rate and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technologies, Entone said its FusionTV platform ensures uninterrupted video delivery across any network — enabling LIME to reliably deliver its PayTV service over various network conditions. By connecting an Entone Hybrid TV device to a broadband network, LIME subscribers can instantly access over 130 channels and stream on-demand services (OTT) via a seamless user interface.

“By leveraging the Internet to deliver a pay TV service that bundles live content and OTT services, we can further strengthen our broadband value while also increasing our revenue opportunity,” stated Dianne Bissoon, vice president of TV and Entertainment at LIME. “Entone’s FusionTV solution allows us to offer a superior entertainment experience to all our customers while also enabling us to quickly roll out new services across our entire broadband footprint without changing set tops.”

Entone’s FusionTV enables service operators to deliver an advanced TV service over any broadband network. Broadband subscribers get a blend of off-air programming from local broadcasters, DVR with cloud-based OTT services, including streaming video on demand from VUDU along with popular media services such as Facebook, Flickr, Picasa and Twitter.

“To retain and capture broadband customers in this fast-changing marketplace, we needed a solution that we can deploy quickly over our existing broadband network while also allowing us to deliver video at a competitive price,” said Vince Kropp, GM and CEO at PC Telcom. “By bundling our existing broadband service with OTT, this takes the market appeal of our broadband service to a whole new level.”

PC Telcom has been providing telecommunications services to Colorado’s Phillips County for over 100 years. With the busiest shopping season coming up, PC Telcom, a Radio Shack authorized retail dealer, is launching the holiday season with a FusionTV bundle offer.

In addition to the broadband service, users will have access to a large library of first-run movies and shows, watch all the major networks in HD and get a full-featured DVR.

Andrew Morton, VP of Broadband TV Solutions at Entone, said companies like PC Telcom are demonstrating that service operators can harness and capitalize on the disruptive potential of OTT while also taking back control of their broadband network.