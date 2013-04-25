CALMing influence: Act mandates lead to Adobe, TC Electronic partnership

Manufacturers of digital audio workstations are responding to the mandates outlined in the CALM Act.

As an example, a partnership was just announced that will allow Adobe to integrate the TC Electronic loudness radar meter into Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Audition on a license agreement.

“By adding the LoudnessRadar to the Adobe Premiere Pro toolset, Adobe has made it easy for video editors to get audio standards compliance right," said Thomas Lund, HD development manager at TC Electronic. "The audio target is always in sight, and it's easy for all to balance speech consistently against background sound and foreground music.

"We think audio professionals will be thrilled to have the convenience of an integrated loudness monitoring solution in Adobe Audition.”