Cablecom selects Irdeto to secure new digital 3.0 service

Irdeto recently announced that Cablecom, a pay-TV operator based in Mexico City, has selected the Irdeto Conditional Access System (CAS) to help build its new Digital 3.0 pay-TV service. The system enables Cablecom to securely and cost-effectively offer the best TV programs and movies on a wide variety of business models.

The new Digital 3.0 service provides digital and full HD signal, the possibility of connecting to multiple devices, and 200 audio and video channels with greater image and sound quality, as well as pay-per-view and other premium content.