IBCAP Announces $25 Million Lawsuit Against Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV

DENVER—The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has announced the filing of a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against the operators of the streaming service known as Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV.

The service, also available through several resellers under white-label brands, is accused of directly infringing on IBCAP member copyrights by illegally transmitting copyrighted television programs aired on 22 different channels.

The complaint filed by IBCAP member Dish Network alleges that despite receiving approximately 100 notices of infringement from IBCAP since February 2021, Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV continued to illegally stream protected content. During the first quarter of 2025, the service accounted for almost 30% of all unauthorized streams detected on set-top box and IPTV services monitored by the IBCAP lab, the group reported.

The complaint seeks statutory damages of up to $150,000 for the willful infringement of 171 registered works, amounting to a potential total of more than $25 million. In addition, the complaint seeks profits attributable to the infringement of potentially thousands of unregistered works, an injunction prohibiting the service and associated parties from operating or supporting infringement, an order requiring the transfer of domain names used by the service and the recovery of reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

The complaint also requests discovery on a number of entities that will likely lead to the identification of the currently unnamed defendants, a legal tactic successfully used in past cases to identify the operators behind pirate services.

“This lawsuit is the latest example of our lab’s ability to identify the pirate services that are significantly infringing our members’ content and stack-rank such services in order to target and remove the worst infringers,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV currently account for more than a quarter of the unauthorized streams on STBs and IPTV services monitored by our lab. This level of theft is unacceptable for our members, and we will put a swift stop to it—just as we have successfully done with numerous other pirate services through court-ordered injunctions.”

The lawsuit was coordinated by IBCAP and filed by IBCAP member Dish Network. All evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP lab.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.