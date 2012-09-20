BroaMan shows off scalable, protocol-independent fiber routing at IBC

BroaMan, the new start-up from optical fiber network company Optocore, featured its BroaMan columns at IBC 2012.

The main product focus at the show was the new addition to the BroaMan DiViNe (Digital Video Network) portfolio, which provides scalable, protocol independent, routing, repeating, transport and distribution of multiple professional video signals, such as SD/HD/3G-SDI, over optical fiber. This was in the form of the V3R-FX-INTERCOM-SDI, which packs up to six 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O’s and CWDM multiplexer, four ClearCom (or RTS) intercom ports, four Ethernet ports and four serial ports into a 1U device, neatly combining DiViNe, Optocore and SANE.

BroaMan also showed the DiViNe Repeat 48 that converts up to 24 SDI or MADI coaxial signals to optical fiber within a 1U device, equipped with dual redundant power supplies.

Another feature was that, as at previous shows, Optocore/BroaMan set up an active bidirectional audio, video and intercom link between their stand (in Hall 8) and Clear-Com (in Hall 10), using the X6R and V3R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com.

