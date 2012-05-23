Broadcast group relies on Volicon Observer for website content production

Communications Corporation of America has deployed Volicon's Observer digital video monitoring and logging system to facilitate fast, easy production of website content at the 25 broadcast channels it operates.

The company has configured four Observer systems to ingest all stations' production feeds and subsequently enable news anchors, producers and reporters to clip and automatically convert video for Web delivery.

Installed at four sites that together serve all 25 stations, Volicon Observer systems capture, store and stream station production feeds, offering simultaneous users 24/7 access to video from their desktop computers or smart devices. An intuitive, streamlined user interface for both Mac and PC platforms allows users to access, play, pause and search recorded content.

Once a user drops the desired clips into the appropriate watch folder, the clips are automatically converted into the correct format and made ready for viewing via the station website.