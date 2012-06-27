Brightcove introduces App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV

Brightcove has unveiled the App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV, which enables media publishers to develop rich content apps for the iPhone and iPad that simultaneously control content, data and information presented on an HDTV while displaying synchronized content on the iPad or iPhone.

The unique dual-screen system leverages Apple's AirPlay technology, which allows viewers to use applications that simultaneously present content, interactive options and data on both the touch device and an Apple TV.

With Brightcove's new App Cloud Dual Screen Solution for Apple TV, media publishers can capitalize on the growing consumer trend of using mobile devices while watching TV.

Brightcove's new Dual-Screen App Solution will be included in the new App Cloud software development kit (SDK) and available to the open source community.