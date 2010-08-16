Bridge Technologies to release VideoBRIDGE 4.5

Bridge Technologies has released version 4.5 of the VideoBRIDGE monitoring and analysis software for cable, terrestrial and satellite media delivery operations. The new 4.5 software release adds a range of enhancements and upgrades for Bridge Technologies' IP probes and VBC server, designed to extend real-world versatility, at-a-glance monitoring and integration capabilities with third-party management systems. New features have been added that support the increased capabilities of Bridge Technologies' VB262 dual QAM/VSB RF interface card and other hardware devices.

All VideoBRIDGE probes have received a range of enhancements and new features, including audio metering with large thumbnail displays, Cop3.2 FEC detection and analysis, enhanced security settings for more comprehensive access control, software upgrade and upload via the Web interface, advanced auto threshold settings for RF interfaces, alarm filtering and scheduling for services and PIDs, and usability enhancements to the Eii (External Integration Interface).

The VideoBRIDGE Controller (VBC) now includes central alarm scheduling and enhanced equipment view and configuration controls. The VB280 Content Extractor also features new real-time, large-thumbnail displays, audio metering and content detail display.