Trending

Auralex highlights new studiofoam wave panels at 2012 NAMM show

Auralex Acoustics, is showcasing its new Studiofoam Wave panels at the 2012 NAMM Show.

Auralex’s new Studiofoam Wave is 2ft x 2ft and is between 1in to 3in thick due to the wave design of the panel. Providing varying levels of thickness, Studiofoam Wave can help control unwanted mid- or high-frequency reflections and standing waves in a variety of applications, such as vocal booths, control rooms, live rooms, rehearsal spaces and project studios. These panels will clean up the sound in any room and are a cost-effective alternative to fiberglass cloth-covered panels.

The panels are available in charcoal coloring and are made from Auralex’s melamine-free formula, which won’t crumble with age. The new “wave” profile opens up many different design possibilities and can add a contemporary aesthetic to any space.

Studiofoam Wave panels can be used to help improve common acoustical issues such as excessive reverberation and flutter echo in small- to medium-sized areas and can be used with common mechanical fasteners such as t-pins, finish nails and tacks, as well as Auralex Foamtak or Tubetak for easy, removable installation.