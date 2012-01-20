Auralex highlights new studiofoam wave panels at 2012 NAMM show

Auralex Acoustics, is showcasing its new Studiofoam Wave panels at the 2012 NAMM Show.

Auralex’s new Studiofoam Wave is 2ft x 2ft and is between 1in to 3in thick due to the wave design of the panel. Providing varying levels of thickness, Studiofoam Wave can help control unwanted mid- or high-frequency reflections and standing waves in a variety of applications, such as vocal booths, control rooms, live rooms, rehearsal spaces and project studios. These panels will clean up the sound in any room and are a cost-effective alternative to fiberglass cloth-covered panels.

The panels are available in charcoal coloring and are made from Auralex’s melamine-free formula, which won’t crumble with age. The new “wave” profile opens up many different design possibilities and can add a contemporary aesthetic to any space.

Studiofoam Wave panels can be used to help improve common acoustical issues such as excessive reverberation and flutter echo in small- to medium-sized areas and can be used with common mechanical fasteners such as t-pins, finish nails and tacks, as well as Auralex Foamtak or Tubetak for easy, removable installation.