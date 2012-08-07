Apantac to launch two production multiviewers at IBC2012

At IBC2012, Apantacwill launch its TAHOMA MiniQ and CRESCENT MicroQ. Both are designed to be cost-effective and innovative, and are ideal for space-restrictive applications such as OB vans and in-studio multi-image display monitoring.



The compact TAHOMA MiniQ includes a feature-rich toolset that the entire TAHOMA platform of multiviewers is well known for. It accepts and auto-detects composite, SD, HD and 3G-SDI signals, and supports DVI/HDMI and SDI outputs. The unit displays embedded audio meters and supports the TSL protocol over IP and serial.

It can be used as a standalone quad-split multiviewer or can be expanded to a full system, where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies. The MiniQ modules cascade feature allows displaying from four to 32 windows per monitor.



The CRESCENT MicroQ is an extremely compact fixed quad-split multiviewer with full-screen capability that can be easily mounted onto the rear of a high-resolution display. It also accepts and auto-detects Composite, SD, HD and 3G-SDI signals, and supports DVI/HDMI and SDI outputs. The unit displays embedded audio meters and supports the TSL protocol over IP. Its power consumption is low (12W), and it is completely silent (fan-less).



