Antenna maker launches website that locates OTA broadcasters

A new website called TV-For-Free has been launched to help viewers find free network and local television stations for viewing and also helps them determine the right kind of antenna with which to view those programs.

Mohu, a provider of OTA TV antennas, produced the new locator, called TV-For-Free, to offer free alternatives to more expensive pay television programming. It was designed to help viewers determine locate free programming and to determine the best ways to access those programs.

The locator is accessible at www.GoMohu.com/TV-For-Free. Mohu said until now searching for a listing of free broadcast TV channels in a specific location and figuring out the right antenna to buy was often a complex and inaccurate process.

TV-For-Free displays available channels and subchannels, including those local stations broadcasting in HDTV. The tool taps into data from the more than 1800 broadcast towers located across all 50 U.S. states. In addition, the tool helps determine the right kind of antenna consumers will need in order to receive the channels they want.

“Twenty-two of the top 25 most popular television programs in the United States are broadcast over-the-air for free,” said Mark Buff, co-founder and president of Mohu. “A quick search on TV-For-Free allows anyone to find the stations available to them, which is a great help when looking for ways to trim cable or satellite bills.”

By entering their ZIP code or actual street address, people can view a map with detailed information on which stations are available and the distance of broadcast towers from their location. TV-For-Free also offers a way to match people with the proper antenna to help them watch the channels they want. The tool was developed by Mohu, which also markets a line of OTA HDTV antennas, such as the Mohu Leaf and SkyHDTV.

TV-For-Free currently provides information on local OTA TV broadcast reception in all 50 U.S. states and will add coverage for Canada in the coming months.