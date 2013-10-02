Allegro DVT enhances its multi-screen head-end appliances

Allegro DVT recently enhanced its AL2400 high-density live multi-screen transcoder with new features.

Among these improvements are:

• New video encoding optimizations, specifically designed to improve video quality on OTT TV.

• DVB-Subtitle burn-in, as well as support of WebVTT and advanced closed captioning, a top priority for its Scandinavian customers.

• Support for Forward Error Correction (FEC-SMPTE-2022) for MPEG-TS/RTP/IP inputs, of high importance when delivering sources to the transcoder over unmanaged networks.

• Enhanced network management which intuitive IP routes, VLAN and VPN management to deploy over heterogeneous infrastructures.

These features confirm AL2400 as one of the most technically integrated multi-screen headend-in-a-box, as it embeds in one transcoding module (six slots for 48 OTT services per 1RU chassis): a hardware-accelerated H.264 transcoder, a multi-screen packager and scrambler, as well as an origin server.

Allegro DVT also committed to upgrading its multiviewer appliance for live EPG and headend monitoring to support 20 live full-HD inputs, in conjunction with still image sources and moving clips inputs. This brings a whole new dimension to EPG applications, and makes ALMosaic responsible for a part of the chain often requiring custom integration.

Allegro DVT’s product line for HEVC encoding must also be mentioned, which consists in AL3200 File base encoder for 4K VOD, and AL1200 Live HD HEVC encoder for new- generation multiscreen.

