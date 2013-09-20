AJA announces 4K support for KUMO routers

AJA Video Systems recently announced the KUMO v3.0 firmware update to enable dual-link, 4K and UltraHD support in its KUMO family of compact-SDI routers. Available in super-compact 1RU or 2RU form factors, and with support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, cost-effective KUMO routers are designed for a range of production environments — from mobile production trucks to live-event A/V rigs. KUMO routers are available in three configurations: KUMO 3232 supports 32 3G-SDI inputs and outputs, KUMO 1616 supports 16 3G-SDI inputs and outputs, and KUMO 1604 supports 16 3G-SDI inputs and four 3G-SDI outputs.

The new KUMO firmware also supports ganged dual- and quad-port routing, allowing users to group together multiple inputs and outputs for Dual-Link, 4K and UltraHD workflows.

Additional key features include:

• Full broadcast specifications over 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI

• Grass Valley Native Protocol support over RS-422 and Ethernet

• Integrated Web server allows browser-based HTTP LAN control and monitoring

• Elegant and simple Bonjour and Zeroconfig LAN configuration

• Designed for professional performance with rugged construction, high-quality connectors and redundant power supplies.

AJA’s KUMO routers are backed by AJA’s support network, a five-year international warranty, and advanced exchange service. New v3.0 firmware is available now to KUMO owners for no additional charge at http://www.aja.com/en/products/kumo/#support.

For more information, visit AJA Video Systems at IBC Stand 7.F11.