Adobe Anywhere offers broadcasters a collaborative workflow for news crews working anywhere

At IBC2012, Adobe Systems introduced a new workflow platform that helps its clients use Adobe’s video tools with centralized media assets across networks. Called Adobe Anywhere, the platform will ship next year and allows more efficient shooting, logging, editing and sharing of video.

The company said the new platform is fully compatible with existing hardware and network infrastructures and can be integrated into a variety of media asset management and other workflow systems. Adobe said it is ideal for news workflows, where reporters, editors and producers are stationed at different locations.

Michael Koetter, vice president of news technology planning and development at CNN, said his network is already using Adobe Premiere Pro for editing hundreds of hours each day. The new Adobe Anywhere collaborative workflow platform, he said, will “help strengthen team collaboration and enable our crews work virtually anywhere.”

At IBC, Adobe also announced the expansion of its broadcast solution partners, which now exceeds 200 companies. New partners creating integrated workflows for broadcasting with Adobe software include: Arvato Systems, Axle Video, Cantemo, Chyron, Dalet, deltatre, Filmpartners, FlavourSys, EVS, Miranda (now a Belden brand), Nexidia, Pond5, Primestream, PROMISE Technology, Studio Network Solutions (SNS), Sienna, Softron, Square Box Systems and Vizrt.