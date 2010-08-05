ABC News Washington bureau adds SSL C100 broadcast console
The ABC News Washington, D.C., bureau has added a Solid State Logic 96-channel, 32-fader C100 HDS digital broadcast console to its studio complex.
The console complements ABC’s move into all HD production and joins a C100 HD already in service in another studio within the complex.
A scalable audio console, the C100 HDS is flexible enough to address all programming production needs for ABC, including 5.1 surround mixing.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox