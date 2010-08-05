ABC News Washington bureau adds SSL C100 broadcast console

The ABC News Washington, D.C., bureau has added a Solid State Logic 96-channel, 32-fader C100 HDS digital broadcast console to its studio complex.

The console complements ABC’s move into all HD production and joins a C100 HD already in service in another studio within the complex.

A scalable audio console, the C100 HDS is flexible enough to address all programming production needs for ABC, including 5.1 surround mixing.