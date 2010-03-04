Zylight Goes Underground



Film and video production lighting manufacturer Zylight was recently chosen to provide an intelligent LED lighting system for an upcoming show on deep-sea cave diving. The PBS/NOVA production, “Extreme Cave Diving,” will be using the lighting for its reenactment sequences.



Director of photography Wes Skiles chose Zylight for their Z90 model. It offers “an infinite pallet of color temperatures” along with color correction, full color output, wireless control and wide output, suitable for shooting a 16x9 HD format.



“Extreme Cave Diving” documents a team of scientists who explore blue holes, caves deep underwater which formed during the last ice age, a time when the global sea level was 400 feet lower than it is today.



