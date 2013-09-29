Zylight features new F8 LED Fresnel at IBC 2013

LED lighting systems manufacturer Zylight featured the new F8 LED Fresnel at IBC 2013 in mid-September.

Available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K) versions, the compact F8 folds flat, collapsing to less than 4in thick for easy transport and storage.

With a CRI (color rendering index) of 97 or better, the fully dimmable F8 offers an adjustable beam spread (16 degrees to 70 degrees) for even coverage for widescreen productions. It maintains single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping through an 8in SCHOTT glass lens, and offers a patented focusing system for spot and flood operations.

The F8’s LED engine with quantum dot technology provides a cooler, more energy efficient light than traditional Fresnel instruments but does not compromise performance. While it draws 100W, it has close to the light output of a traditional 1000W Fresnel. It is also water resistant (IP54) for use in challenging location conditions, and can be powered by a worldwide AC adapter or standard 14.4V camera battery.