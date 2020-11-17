Zixi Teams With Google Cloud for Live Video Over IP

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi and Google Cloud are forming an alliance designed to help with the delivery of end-to-end broadcast quality live video solutions over IP using the Google Cloud infrastructure for media, telecommunications and entertainment verticals.

The partnership sees the integration of Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) with Google Cloud, using the Google Cloud infrastructure and platform capabilities, as well as Zixi APIs. This lets users deploy Zixi Broadcasters using Zixi ZEN Master and have access to telemetry data on the network, transport, intra-cloud delivery and associate edge devices in the end-to-end workflow, per Zixi.

In addition, Zixi SDVP has been natively integrated with Google Compute Engine storage to facilitate contribution and distribution to content and broadcast partners. Zixi SDVP accepts 17 industry protocols and containers, including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP, BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC.