Zixi Acquired by Private Equity Firm

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi, a provider of the video delivery technology over IP announced today that it has been acquired by Boston-based software private equity firm Clearhaven Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2006, Zixi provides end-to-end software solutions to more than 1,400 customers and 400+ integrated partner offerings to enable reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network for broadcasters, enterprises, OTT video providers, sports leagues and franchises, service providers, cable operators and telcos worldwide. Zixi clients include Amazon Prime Video, AWS Elemental Media Connect, FOX, Fubo, MLB, Net Insight, NHL, Paramount, Roku, SKY, Univision, Wurl, YouTube TV and hundreds of additional leading media and entertainment organizations globally, the company said.

Zixi’s cloud-based ZEN Master live video orchestration and telemetry control plane enables global monitoring of all live streaming activity across connected Zixi nodes, complex workflow automation and advanced video and stream analytics delivering actionable insights. The company says its Zixi Enabled Network “is the largest ecosystem of global third-party partner offerings empowering customers to seamlessly deliver over 20,000 live linear channels and millions of live events with rapid deployment speed and extreme scale in over 120 countries.”

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm founded in 2019 to focus exclusively on enterprise and B2B software investments. The company said it “will work closely with Zixi to support the Company’s continued innovation, customer-focused culture and scalability on its way to achieving next era growth and success.”

Other video-focused companies in Clearhaven's portfolio include cloud provder Wowza and Sundaysky, a developer of video SaaS technology.

“Partnering with Clearhaven, an investor group with a great deal of expertise scaling software companies and with a unique video thesis, is a natural fit for Zixi and one that will enable us to double down on product innovation, set the highest standards for serving our valued, worldwide customer base and ensure our business achieves next level scale and scalability,” said Gordon Brooks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Zixi. “As we enter our next stage of growth and innovation, we're delighted to partner with Clearhaven to pursue the significant opportunities in our market.”

No management changes have announced.