Zeiss Buys Camera-Tracking Specialist Ncam Technologies

OBERKOCHEN, Germany—Zeiss has acquired U.K.-based camera tracking specialist Ncam Technologies, expanding its technology portfolio for the cinema, broadcast and visual effects industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ncam’s hybrid camera tracking technology enables spatial tracking of indoor and outdoor cameras through the use of different tracking methods. Virtual production, live compositing and many postproduction processes rely on tracking data.

The Ncam technology complements Zeiss’ cinema products, which include Supreme Prime and Supreme Prime Radiance, Cinema Zoom and CP.3 lenses in addition to lens-data-related services in the CinCraft ecosystem. The combined portfolio of the companies is aimed at delivering easy-to-use tracking and VFX solutions for professional production work, the company said.

“We are happy to be combining Ncam’s unique tracking technology with Zeiss’ longstanding expertise in cinema lenses, lens data and the cinema market,” said Christophe Casenave, who is responsible for the Zeiss cine portfolio. “This enables us to think beyond current camera tracking capabilities to offer innovative solutions, especially for visual effects, virtual production and other applications."

Zeiss plans to ensure all new features and improvements brought to the technology will also benefit existing Ncam users. The company also will offer a compelling upgrade program. The first product announcement related to the deal is expected this summer, ZEISS said.

“The team is excited to be working together with our new colleagues at Zeiss on the next step in camera tracking technology and making it available to more users than ever before,” said Bruce Michoud, head of R&D at Ncam.

Founded in 2012, Ncam has locations in Los Angeles and London.