ZDF Studios Install EditShare Workflow
BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND—EditShare is going globetrotting, as the company will provide a new end-to-end media management workflow to German Broadcaster ZDF broadcast studio locations in Bremen, Cairo, Istanbul, New York, Saarbrücken, Tel Aviv and Warsaw.
XStream
Each ZDF studio is moving on from a legacy tape-based set up, installing an EditShare XStream HT 32TB shared storage platform and Ark 24-slot LTO tape library. The integrated Flow production asset management system will provide end-to-end media management with wools to automate complex and or repetitive workflows.
In addition, EditShare is providing ZDF editors with tools for media sharing. As a core feature with XStream Shared Storage, EditShare advanced project and file sharing allows post teams to collaborate within a rules driven workflow so work does not get overwritten.
EditShare is provider of intelligent shared storage and media management systems.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox