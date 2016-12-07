ZDF Studios Install EditShare Workflow

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND—EditShare is going globetrotting, as the company will provide a new end-to-end media management workflow to German Broadcaster ZDF broadcast studio locations in Bremen, Cairo, Istanbul, New York, Saarbrücken, Tel Aviv and Warsaw.

XStream

Each ZDF studio is moving on from a legacy tape-based set up, installing an EditShare XStream HT 32TB shared storage platform and Ark 24-slot LTO tape library. The integrated Flow production asset management system will provide end-to-end media management with wools to automate complex and or repetitive workflows.

In addition, EditShare is providing ZDF editors with tools for media sharing. As a core feature with XStream Shared Storage, EditShare advanced project and file sharing allows post teams to collaborate within a rules driven workflow so work does not get overwritten.

