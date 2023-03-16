YouTube TV Hikes Prices by $8 to $72.99

YouTube TV has sent emails to subscribers telling them to expect a $8 price hike in the monthly subscription fees they pay for YouTube TV's Base Plan.

“After nearly 3 years, we’re adjusting our monthly price from $64.99/month to $72.99/month,” the company said. “As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service.”

The YouTube TV Base Plan membership price will change in the first billing cycle on or after April 18, 2023, the company explained.

If the subscriber is on a “Base Plan promotional price or a trial, that promotion is still honored and unchanged,” the company said.

It’s believed that YouTube TV paid $2 billion a year for rights to Sunday Ticket , though it isn’t clear what, if any impact that had on the price increase given the fact that the Sunday Ticket package will be sold separately to consumers for an additional subscription fee.

YouTube has a history of making big price hikes when it does increase prices. Its last increase in 2020 was from $50 to $64.99.

Other prices for the service are however falling. “We will also be lowering the price of our 4K Plus add-on from $19.99/month to $9.99/month,” the company said. “Users new to 4K Plus are eligible for a $4.99/month for 12 months promotional offer. For existing users, if you are on a promotional price below $10/month, you’ll enjoy that price until the promotional period is over, at which point you’ll automatically receive the new price of $9.99/month. If you’re currently paying above $9.99/month, your new price will be $9.99/month.”