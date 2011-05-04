Young Broadcasting Names KWQC General Manager



Young Broadcasting, LLC has named Kenneth M. Freedman as the newest general manager of Davenport, Iowa's KWQC-TV.



The sales veteran was excited at the opportunity of being a part of the station’s legacy. “KWQC-TV has been the best at bringing news and entertainment programming to the Quad Cities for more than 60 years, and I look forward to helping it expand its presence on-air, online and in the community,” Freedman said in a press release.



Freedman’s career began at WELI-AM in New Haven, Conn., later moving to HRP in New York, where he led in marketing efforts and worked his way up to VP of sales. His record of top sales continued in other markets including Portland, Salt Lake City, Orlando and New York City, working for media outlets such as Belo, Fox News Corp., Meredith, Cox and Post-Newsweek.



“Ken has been an inspiring leader throughout his career – building broadcast and new media teams, and leading those teams to setting sales records and growing business at every station where he has worked,” said Deborah McDermott, president of Young Broadcasting.



Young Broadcasting owns 10 television stations in markets throughout the country, with affiliations among ABC, CBS, NBC and MyNetworkTV.



