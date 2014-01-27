yes Launches Multiscreen TV Service With Viaccess-Orca's Compass

PARIS — Viaccess-Orca announced that Israeli-based satellite provider yes is using the Viaccess-Orca Compass content discovery platform to support its new yes Go TV Everywhere service. Through Compass, yes Go will recommend content to viewers based on their personal tastes and viewing habits. The service will be the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel, delivering personalized video streams to TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.



yes Go will deliver more than 50 live TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content to subscribers — anywhere, anytime, and on any device. During the launch period, the yes Go service will be provided free to all customers of yes VOD and at 19.90 NIS per month for customers without VOD.



Several Compass recommendation engines have been implemented in yes Go, including an advanced semantic engine, a collaborative filtering engine, an operator promotions engine, and a most popular engine. The engines are embedded throughout the UI, enabling yes to understand subscriber preferences and create a truly personalized experience. By reducing the time it takes to find desirable content, Compass drives subscribers' engagement.



yes Go subscribers will receive real-time recommendations and updates of popular and interesting content being aired live, both from the electronic program guide and from VOD.



With Compass, yes can manage yes Go subscriber profiles as well as live and on-demand promotions. Extensive reports and analytics are designed for ongoing status monitoring and business optimization. Leveraging a user's personal profile, yes can deliver better recommendations for content and more effective promotions and advertisements. This helps build customer satisfaction and loyalty.