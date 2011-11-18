Yamaha Launches New Digital Audio Mixer



BUENA PARK, CALIF.—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has introduced the 01V96i Digital Mixer, offering a 16-track USB 2.0 interface for multi-track recording via Mac or PC. The new unit is identical in mixing functionality as its predecessor but cosmetically takes on a new black look for easy differentiation from the previous 01V Series dark blue. Since its initial release in 1998, the 01V has been used in a wide variety of applications, both personal and professional, ranging from recording and production environments to live sound and installation applications.



“With the growing demand for high quality multi-track recording and playback in many applications, the new 01V96i was a necessary addition to our expanding line of affordable, live sound and recording/production solutions,” states Marc Lopez, Markeing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “Historically, the 01V Series has been an extremely high value mixer with updates made as necessary in order to adapt to evolving market needs.”



The new 01V96i features 16 in/16 out USB audio streaming at 96kHz, as well as multichannel in/out via expansion card or ADAT. The addition of a USB makes high-quality, multi-track recording and playback faster and easier, and provides full integration with every major ASIO and Core Audio DAW software programs. The 01V96 also comes bundled with the latest version of Steinberg’s Cubase AI.



Yamaha VCM Effects and high-resolution REV-X reverb, the company’s Virtual Circuitry Modeling (VCM) technology, provides array of tonal colors, bringing the richness and warmth of analog sound to a digital recording environment. Resistors and capacitors of the VCM plug-ins model the actual circuitry of original effects units. Identical to those used with Yamaha’s top-of-the-line professional mixers, the plug-in effects are standard and pre-installed on all 01V96i mixers.



At a sampling rate of 24bit/96kHz, the 01V96i also features newly improved, studio-quality head amps with high-performance onboard 24bit/96kHz A/D and D/A converters. The mixer shares all the functionality of its predecessor including 100mm motor faders, 99 scene memories for instant recall, and fully configurable user defined keys adapting to any studio or sound reinforcement situation.



The 01V96i replaces the 01V96VCM and will be available during the first quarter of 2012 at the same MRSP as its predecessor of $2,699.



