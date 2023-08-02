Xytech Systems To Introduce Mobile Version Of Media Operations Platform At IBC 2023

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—Xytech Systems will launch a new mobile-native interface for its Media Operations Platform during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam. The Media Operations Platform is its end-to-end media operations solution for media and broadcasters.

The slimmed-down Mobile Operations version offers the most crucial features of the web platform for use on smartphones and tablets, giving production crews and creatives the power to work remotely while maintaining the ability to manage people, resources and assets in an efficient manner, the company said.

The Mobile Operations version provides users with on-the-go functions and remote access to contacts, schedules and timecards, it said.

“I’m excited that we’re the first company in the Media Operations space to pave the way towards mobile-native workflows,” said Xytech Systems CEO Keith Buckley. “Our next-gen UX will prioritize creatives on the go with an easy-to-use application that enables them to review their schedule, process timecards and perform work order start times.

“It’s clear that distributed remote productions continue to prevail as the leading workflow requirement for crews and creatives, making our Mobile Operations offering crucial for succeeding in today’s production landscape.”

The new version’s user experience is built on an open-source framework that taps into the latest event-driven JavaScript Runtime environment to split the app into three distinct sections: contacts, that can be search by name or job function and sorts profiles alphabetically; schedule, which makes it possible to create activities among teams with specific timeframe highlights for more efficient planning and better resource management; and timecards, which give users the ability to review and approve work order start times, the company said.

“This is a monumental step forward for users of our Media Operations platform and the broadcast production industry,” said David White, chief product officer at the company. “Being able to decentralize operations with the simple touch of a button regardless of location is something that our customers have continually asked for.”

See Xytech Systems at IBC 2023 Stand 1.C50.