Xytech Creates Broadcast Services Division

LOS ANGELES—Facility management platform MediaPulse creator Xytech has announced the launch of its new Broadcast Services Division for global video transmission. The company has tapped Daniel Lynch, who has been with it since 2011, to head the division in the position of vice president of Broadcast Services.

Daniel Lynch

The Broadcast Services Division will build upon Xytech’s holistic transmission and asset management systems and provide technically advanced platforms for delivering software to operations with increasing content demands.

“Our engineering team is working on incorporating recent developments such as Network Function Virtualization to give our users access to all services in an elegant UX,” said Lynch on what the new division will provide in Xytech’s official statement.