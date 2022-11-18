Xumo Launches a Hub for Holiday Fare

IRVINE, Calif.—Comcast’s free streaming service Xumo has launched a Holiday Hub of 18 channels, featuring hundreds of hours of themed entertainment, including seasonal movies, several Xumo original titles as well as a dedicated movie marathon from Hallmark Movies & More, home of Hallmark’s holiday classics.

“Our Holiday Hub is the ideal destination for viewers to indulge in the widest array of holiday movies and themed content ever provided on Xumo,” said Fern Feistel, vice president of marketing and content operations at Comcast. “From popular movie titles and family favorites to Xumo originals, we’re kicking off the season with curated programming that will keep our audiences entertained through the holiday season and well into the New Year.”

Channels within Xumo’s Holiday Hub include Xumo Holiday Classics, Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Channel, North Pole Radio, Stingray Fireplace, iHeart Christmas, and a dozen others with such featured movies as "Christmas Wedding Runaway", "The Miracle Worker", "A Very Corgi Christmas", "Saving Christmas", and others.

Also streaming are four Xumo originals: “My Favorite Christmas Tree” and “A Royal Christmas Match” from Reel One Entertainment, as well as year-round thrillers “Andromeda” and “Submerged: The Hunley” from ITN Studios.

Xumo will also stream a dedicated movie marathon on Nov. 18-20 featuring the best of Hallmark movies and other titles.