Xpression Teams Up With UFC Spanish Production Division

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA— Ross Video’s XPression Real-Time Motion Graphics System hit the air for the first time on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s UFC Spanish production Oct. 9.



UFC Spanish Production Leadership now plans to implement XPression into all live and studio programming.



UFC Spanish Production produced out of KCET in Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art independent broadcaster. Avid users of Ross products, the KCET facility currently incorporates Vision and Carbonite Production Switchers, Furio Robotic Camera System as well as XPression Graphics into their studios.



“With XPression, we accomplished a seven hour production with five live hours being broadcast domestically on Fox Deportes, and in all Spanish speaking Latin American countries on Televisa owned networks — including our own channel, UFC Network,” said Kieren Portley, vice president of studio and Spanish language production for UFC Productions. “By implementing XPression into our show we improved our overall graphical presentation with clear and clean graphics, ultimately serving our fans better which is always our main objective.”