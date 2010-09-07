XpanD Presents Universal 3D Glasses at IFA



XpanD recently unveiled their Universal 3D Glasses at this year’s IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin).



The company hopes to solve what they claim is the biggest challenge in 3D consumer electronics: incompatibility between 3DTV manufacturers. The glasses reportedly work with all 3DTV brands and models as well as 3D computers, gaming consoles and cinema interfaces, and are affordable to both theater owners and home users.



The glasses are available in four colors and a variety of shapes and sizes.



