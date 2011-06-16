XOS Digital launches Hurricane HD Replay

XOS Digital has released the latest addition to its live event production solutions — Hurricane HD Replay.

The Hurricane HD Replay system relies on up to eight raw production camera feeds and allows production editors to select video highlights for recall and broadcast instantly in slow motion. Hurricane is a multichannel, multispeed system that records continuously regardless of the playback state.

Hurricane was developed specifically for control rooms and mobile production trucks in the sports broadcast market. The user-friendly interface was designed to accommodate both novice and experienced production replay technicians, making it an easy-to-use intuitive solution. The system includes a custom controller that allows the operator to control all functions from one device.

In addition, Hurricane HD Replay is expandable up to eight channels and provides flexible input and output configurations.