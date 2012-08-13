XOR Media and Softel team up to support file-based content captioning

XOR Media is to collaborate with Softel http://www.softelgroup.com to offer an automated, file-based subtitling and closed captioning system for broadcast networks.

Whether it is to subtitle programs for a global audience or to comply with regulations for viewers with sensory impairments with closed captioning, demand is growing for these services. XOR Media and Softel recognize this need and together offer a fully file-based subtitle and caption workflow solution.

In modern workflows, MXF files are directly imported into the Universal MediaLibrary storage or encoded by the MediaClient codec server. Softel’s Swift Create offers subtitling and closed captioning QC, then the Swift vTX transcoding system accesses these MXF files in the UML storage NAS library via the CIFS standard protocol. The MXF files follow the SMPTE 436M standard. Softel inserts subtitles and closed captions directly into the MXF packets with the entire workflow being file-based, which simplifies and accelerates the traditional process of subtitle and closed caption insertion.

See XOR Media on stand 6.C29 at IBC 2012