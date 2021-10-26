Xilinx, Partners Deliver Multimedia Streaming Endpoint Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xilinx is working with its IP and system integrator ecosystem on providing production-ready multimedia streaming endpoint solutions for broadcast and professional A/V applications, the company said.

These solutions feature Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ EV Multi-Processor (MP) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and Zynq-7000 SoC devices with integrators providing FPGA IP, media framework software and production-ready products. The solutions are available as ready-to-ship or ready-to-customize items, the company said.

Xilinx Zynq devices offer real-time video processing, support for different professional-grade video codecs, and a reliable high-bandwidth Ethernet transport layer for AV-over-IP. Complete streaming solutions featuring Zynq devices include:

Adeas and Nextera Video IP Cores for vendors wanting to integrate a complete, yet fully customizable SMPTE ST 2110 AV-over-IP system into their own designs. Adeas and Nextera Video provide a fully-integrated hardware/software IP core set for ST 2110, ST 2059, ST 2022-6/8, IPMX, and NMOS (Networked Media Open Specification used for plug-and-play, system-level control of ST 2110 devices).

Macnica Technology ME10 SoC for equipment providers wishing to integrate a chip-level or system-on-module (SoM) solution for AV-over-IP. The ME10 SoC is a single-chip, full-stack solution for the AIMS IPMX standard.

Osprey Video Talon encoders and decoders , which are available for OEM adoption and offer varying levels of customization.

XVTEC XVC-Ultra Encoder delivering real-time, broadcast quality H.264 and H.265 encoding of up to 4K UHD video streaming over IP. It uses the ultra-low-latency mode of the Zynq UltraScale+ EV MPSoC codec, enabling end-to-end latency of less than 40ms.

The Zynq family provides a single-chip solutions to support the latest standards for interoperability in multimedia streaming, including AIMS IPMX in professional AV and SMPTE ST 2110 in broadcast.

“Xilinx is excited to work with our integrator ecosystem and bring to market complete solutions supporting an adaptable multimedia pipeline from input to output,” said Ramesh Iyer, senior director of Pro AV, Broadcast and Consumer business at Xilinx. “These new, interoperable solutions are production ready so customers can focus on adding differentiated features and reducing their time to deployment. Time saved in installation and deployment is money saved in broadcast and pro AV.”