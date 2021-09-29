Xilinx FPGA, SoC Devices Power Sony XVS G1 4K Production Switcher

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xilinx has announced that Sony is using its field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and adaptive system-in-chip (SoC) devices for a range of professional AV electronics, including its new XVS-G1 4K live production switcher.

“Xilinx technology has helped us improve the real-time processing and routing of video and audio in our new XVS-G1 switcher,” said Koichi Yamanaka, senior general manager of the Media Solution Business Division at Sony. “We use Xilinx devices because their architecture gives us flexibility, allowing us to customize and update capabilities to align with the rapidly changing market needs as well as the specific product needs of our customers.”

The Sony XVS-G1 switcher relies on the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). The switcher leverages features and capabilities available in prior models and adds cutting-edge technology for enhanced visual processing of live events with up to 24 4K UHD channels, it said.

The FPGA’s embedded HBM controller and high performance transceivers enable high-speed processing at 4K with wide color gamut (WCG) and high dynamic range (HDR) at low latencies. The XVS-G1 is the first production switcher designed for live sports and event production to be outfitted with Xilinx’ HBM technology, the company said.

Other Sony products incorporating Xilinx devices include the Venice full-frame digital cinema camera, FX9 full-frame 6K sensor camera, BVM-HX310 31-inch 4K Trimaster HX professional master monitor and the HDC-5500 three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensor portable system camera and HDCU-5500 camera control unit.