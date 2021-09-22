Xavier University Adds Five Ikegami HDK-99 Camera Systems

CINCINNATI—Xavier University has chosen the Ikegami HDK-99 camera as part of an upgrade of its live production facilities used for coverage of athletics.

The five new complete HDK-99 camera systems will be deployed for live-to-air program production and in-venue videoboard productions at Cintas Center and other venues.

"Dockable cameras were the logical choice because they can be operated in studio, stage or outdoor locations," said Chris Schaaf, Cintas Center's senior associate technical director.

"Ikegami's HDK-99 camera systems tick every box in terms of image quality, versatility, ease of control and physical robustness," he continued. "They incorporate all the creative tools we desired, while also being easy to use for less experienced operators. Ease of setup, along with fantastic build quality, make them a great choice for college sports where it’s not a matter of if but when the camera will take a hit from someone or something. We’re confident that these systems can stand up to the rigors of sports production.”

One of the primary applications of the new camera systems will be televising Xavier’s intercollegiate athletics. This application can be “very demanding” when it comes to “picture detail, fast action” and the varying video contract needed “for accurate color rendition,” said Schaaf.

“The cameras produce a good image from the moment they power up,” he said. “A minimal amount of tweaking turns that good image into a great image.”

Protecting its investment against changing technical requirements was a key consideration for Xavier. The new HDK-99 cameras support high-bandwidth 3G-SDI HD production in standard dynamic range (SDR), high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut (WCG). With the purchase of a license key, the cameras can be upgraded to deliver UHD output at the base station from an HD source, “processing very cleanly from 2K to 4K resolution,” he said.

“That makes the transition from HD to UHD production very affordable if or when we transition to the new standard,” he said.

The Ikegami HDK-99 incorporates three 2/3-inch 2.6 megapixel CMOS sensors, each capable of capturing full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution images at greater than 600% dynamic range and a sensitivity of F11 at 60 Hz combined with high signal-to-noise ratio and modulation depth, Ikegami said.

The camera supports 1080p, 1080i and 720p HD formats. The HDK-99 connects to the compact and lightweight BSX-100 base station using up to 6,500 feet of SMPTE camera cable with integral power or up to 6 miles using single-mode fiber and local power, the company said.

An optional board provides 12G SDI outputs from the BSX-100, allowing an affordable transition from HD to UHD production. An optional MoIP board is also available to transition to SMPTE ST 2110 IP connectivity, it said.

The HDK-99 provides an HLG mode conforming to the ITU-R BT.2100 international standard for high dynamic range. Wide color gamut is also supported. Up to five HDR gamma curves can be loaded into the camera for instant switchover to high dynamic range operation in different standards, it said.