XAD, iPharro partner for German ad market

IPharro has partnered with XAD, a German premium services provider for ad campaign monitoring, to provide its AdMon software to deliver real-time broadcast information on televised ad campaigns across the entire German broadcast market.

Münich-based XAD is the first social platform geared exclusively toward advertising industry professionals, offering them a multiplatform ad campaign monitoring service (TV, newspaper, Internet, etc.) along with a comprehensive campaign database. Moreover, the social network aspect of XAD’s platform offers professionals from the advertising and communication industries the ability to easily communicate and exchange information with each other as a means of maintaining and expanding their business networks.