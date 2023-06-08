Wurl, Frequency Partner on FAST Solutions

LOS ANGELES—Frequency, a developer of software for virtual linear and FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel creation and Wurl, a provider of data-driven solutions for CTV have announced a strategic partnership. Wurl will be Frequency’s preferred advertising monetization partner while Frequency will be Wurl’s preferred partner for advanced FAST and virtual linear channel creation.

Customers will now be able to utilize Frequency's platform for scheduling and playout services while also taking advantage of Wurl's monetization services, including the recently-announced ContentDiscovery platform.

The companies note that the partnership will help customers design the right programming through a robust playout solution as well as achieve the optimum monetization and content discovery strategy. Through this partnership, content providers can seamlessly utilize two best-in-class technology platforms for their channels business, empowering new and existing customers to create highly optimized workflows that best suit their needs across scheduling, playout, monetization and performance marketing ad campaigns, the companies said.

"We're thrilled to work with the team at Frequency,” said Craig Heiting, Head of Corporate Strategy at Wurl. "By combining forces, we can offer more playout options and simplify workflows to address content distributors’ most pressing needs across playout, monetization, and advertising and ultimately optimize their returns.”

“Wurl has played an integral role in the development of the FAST ecosystem,” said Jon Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Frequency. “With the rapid growth of FAST and the convergence with traditional TV, media companies need the freedom to choose the optimal partners for each part of their supply chain. Frequency’s industry-leading scheduling and playout platform, combined with Wurl’s advertising monetization solution is exactly what this market needs.”