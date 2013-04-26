wTVision, Unitecnic provide a playout automation workflow to DirecTV
Working for Imagina US, wTVision and Unitecnic provided an end-to-end solution for two new DirecTV Latin America TV Channels.
wTVision customized its modular product, ChannelMaker, to integrate with several other broadcast technologies, with the main goal of developing a new architectural structure of two Channels — one in SD and one in HD.
The structure of this project included the ChannelMaker’s integration with:
- a Grass Valley video server
- a Miranda Imagestore master control switcher
- a Snell Cygnus router
- a ForeTV traffic
This architecture includes redundancy of the ChannelMaker Playout for both SD and HD Channels. ChannelMaker easily manages complex channel architectures ranging from simple main/backup configurations to multi-channel, multi-station, multivendor and multi-location solutions.
