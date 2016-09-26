WSVN Launches Drone Over Miami

MIAMI—WSVN in Miami, a Fox affiliate, is taking to the skies as the TV station has announced that it will add a drone to its newsgathering tools. The station is able to do so with the new FAA rules that do not require a pilot to fly a drone for commercial use. It is the first Miami station to deploy a drone, and the station reports that it has plans to add more with the goal of improving severe weather and marine coverage.

