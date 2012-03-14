Wowza surpasses 100,000 licensees

Wowza Media Systems recently announced it has surpassed 100,000 licensees for its Wowza Media Server software. Organizations of all sizes from around the world — including broadcast studios, educators, service providers, and houses of worship — use Wowza software to stream media to any screen.



Terra is a global digital media company and bilingual content producer with a presence in 18 countries, including the United States. In Latin America, Terra is the region's leading Internet company with 81 million unique visitors per month. Terra uses more than 100 Wowza Media Servers on its own CDN across Latin America to deliver live events, such as music shows and sports, to multiple screens.



Another customer that has experienced the power of Wowza Media Server software is CBC New Media Group. CBC is a division of Capitol Broadcasting Company, a diversified communications company that owns and/or operates several radio and TV stations in North Carolina, as well as Microspace Communications Corporation (a content delivery provider), Sunrise Broadcasting and other interests.



Danish station TV2 East, the major TV news-programming provider in the region, also reaps the benefits of Wowza Media Server software. TV2 East not only broadcasts over the air throughout Denmark, but also streams live 24/7 and makes programming available on the Internet and mobile devices for on-demand viewing.



Wowza Media Server 3 is the industrial-strength, high-performance software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen — Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight -enabled computers and devices; iPhone /iPad , Android , and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; and IPTV/OTT set-top endpoints. It provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).



Visit Wowza at NAB2012 booth SU9702.