Wowza, SIDSA collaborate on integrated Web/mobile TV for broadcasters

Wowza Media Systems, a media server software company, and SIDSA, a Madrid-based international provider of DTV products for broadcasters and network operators, have integrated their products to extend the reach of digital content to Internet and mobile audiences. The companies have proven interoperability between Wowza Media Server 2 and its EtherTV gateways and Karina encoders. The SIDSA EtherTV gateway introduces digital broadcasting services directly into LAN environments to distribute live broadcast TV and radio across IP networks, and the Karina is a real-time encoder for digital and IPTV systems.

With Wowza, SIDSA customers are able to use a single platform to simultaneously deliver video and/or audio from a single encoded source to many clients and devices, including video-friendly mobile devices such as Android-based and BlackBerry phones in addition to Apple’s iPhone and iPad. SIDSA’s global customers include Spain’s Telefonica, RTVE, and Axion, Italy’s RAI and Russia’s OTB.