Wowza licenses its server software to Broadpeak for its content distribution platform

Wowza Media Systems has licensed its unified media server software to Broadpeak, a global provider of multiplatform broadband video delivery solutions.

The partnership between the two companies enables Broadpeak, a recent Technicolor spinoff, to add significant new capabilities to its Mediator content delivery network (CDN) management platform for cable, IPTV and over-the-top television users.

The licensing agreement enables users of Broadpeak’s Mediator CDN management platform, which was introduced in October at the Broadband World Forum 2010 in Paris, to deploy Wowza Media Server 2 software to extend the capabilities of the system.

The Wowza software — working in concert with Mediator — provides simultaneous streaming support for Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, Apple iOS, Android and BlackBerry. Broadpeak customers can use platforms to deliver content efficiently from a single set of live or on-demand encodes, eliminating the hassle, time and expense of managing multiple configurations.

The Wowza Media Server 2 is a high-performance video engine that delivers content to viewers on any screen — desktops, mobile devices and the living room TV. Broadpeak’s scalable Mediator CDN management platform relies on intelligent popularity management to optimize both storage capacity and load balancing to ensure high performance.